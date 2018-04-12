BOSE organizes workshop on designing Class XI syllabi

Srinagar—A one-day workshop for designing the syllabi/ model question papers for class 11th on the pattern of class 12th was organized at JK Board of School Education (BOSE) here today.

The workshop was aimed at redesigning and revamping the scheme of studies, marking scheme and pattern of question papers for class 11th.

During the workshop, Director Academics Zahoor Ahmad Peer impressed upon the 23 participating subject experts of Kashmir division who represent universities, colleges, higher secondary and schools that they should give their best suggestions /recommendations wherever they feel there is need for changes in the existing curriculum.

Speaking on the occasion the Director Academics said that BOSE textbooks are 80-85 percent as per NCERT standard and almost 15% of content is modelled by the State experts to include the local context with minor change in the content. “To create a bonding and affinity of children with their own culture, roots and society the textbooks developed by JK BOSE are properly contextualized with local specific touch and infusion thus creating a sense of belongingness,” he said.

During the seminar it was also informed that BOSE has reviewed and developed syllabi courses of studies and textbooks for 1st primary to class 12th as per the guidelines and recommendations of National Curriculum Framework-2005 which is a seminal document on the Nation Education Policy so as to have uniformity in the education system throughout country.