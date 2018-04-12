BOSE organizes workshop on designing Class XI syllabi

The workshop was aimed at redesigning and revamping the scheme of studies, marking scheme and pattern of question papers for class 11th.
Srinagar—A one-day workshop for designing the syllabi/ model question papers for class 11th on the pattern of class 12th was organized at JK Board of School Education (BOSE) here today.
The workshop was aimed at redesigning and revamping the scheme of studies, marking scheme and pattern of question papers for class 11th.
During the workshop, Director Academics Zahoor Ahmad Peer impressed upon the 23 participating subject experts of Kashmir division who represent universities, colleges, higher secondary and schools that they should give their best suggestions /recommendations wherever they feel there is need for changes in the existing curriculum.
Speaking on the occasion the Director Academics said that BOSE textbooks are 80-85 percent as per NCERT standard and almost 15% of content is modelled by the State experts to include the local context with minor change in the content. “To create a bonding and affinity of children with their own culture, roots and society the textbooks developed by JK BOSE are properly contextualized with local specific touch and infusion thus creating a sense of belongingness,” he said.
During the seminar it was also informed that BOSE has reviewed and developed syllabi courses of studies and textbooks for 1st primary to class 12th as per the guidelines and recommendations of National Curriculum Framework-2005 which is a seminal document on the Nation Education Policy so as to have uniformity in the education system throughout country.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.