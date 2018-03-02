Blue-eyed persons encroaching migrant property in Habba Kadal, allege locals

Officials say strict action will be taken against land grabbers
Srinagar—The residents of Habba Kadal and its adjacent areas are up in arms against the authorities for failing to take action against the ‘land grabbers’.
The locals said that some ‘blue-eyed persons’ are encroaching the migrant property illegally.
They said that authorities must take step against such encroachers and land grabbers so that the properties of migrant Kashmiris could be saved. “We have already approached to the district administration officials in this regard who assured us that the matter will be investigated and stern action will be taken against the offenders,” they said.
Sources in Deputy Commissioner’s office said that the authorities have already summoned the land grabber who is allegedly involved in this regard.
“Authorities have already started process to look into the matter,” sources added.
An official in the district administration wishing anonymity said that some land grabbers had tried to grab the migrant property in the area following which the concerned Tehsildar has written to the Police in this regard.
“Strict action will be taken against the persons whosoever will try to encroach the migrant property,” he said.
