Blue-eyed persons encroaching migrant property in Habba Kadal, allege locals

Srinagar—The residents of Habba Kadal and its adjacent ar­eas are up in arms against the au­thorities for failing to take action against the ‘land grabbers’.

The locals said that some ‘blue-eyed persons’ are encroaching the migrant property illegally.

They said that authorities must take step against such encroachers and land grabbers so that the proper­ties of migrant Kashmiris could be saved. “We have already approached to the district administration offi­cials in this regard who assured us that the matter will be investigated and stern action will be taken against the offenders,” they said.

Sources in Deputy Commis­sioner’s office said that the au­thorities have already summoned the land grabber who is allegedly involved in this regard.

“Authorities have already started process to look into the matter,” sources added.

An official in the district ad­ministration wishing anonymity said that some land grabbers had tried to grab the migrant proper­ty in the area following which the concerned Tehsildar has written to the Police in this regard.

“Strict action will be taken against the persons whosoever will try to encroach the migrant property,” he said.