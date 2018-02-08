Batamaloo traders want Bus stand Back, hold protest

Protesters assembled at press colony urging authorities to revoke the decision of shifting the General Bus stand from the area in the interest of thousands of commuters and people associated with trading activity in the area.
Srinagar—Batamaloo traders under the banner of Batamaloo Traders Combination Committee (BTCC) today held a protest demonstration outside press colony, Srinagar.
BTCC, a forum of Batamaloo traders said that a large number of traders have established their business around this bus stand and shifting it to another place would bring the trading activity to a grinding halt.
Around 10,000 traders are directly or indirectly linked with Batamaloo markets and its surroundings. “Traders in other city centres also depend on the Batamaloo bus stand to keep their trade running,” said a protester. Qazi Imtiyaz, head of the committee said that authorities have not left an option for them as the shifting of bus stand has adversely affected the livelihood of thousands of workers and labourers associated with the stand.
The traders said that they have already apprised the government about the consequences of shifting the bus stand from this area and similar moves in the past have failed miserably.
