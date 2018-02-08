 Skip to main content
Batamaloo traders want Bus stand Back, hold protest
Batamaloo traders want Bus stand Back, hold protest

Protesters assembled at press colony urging authorities to revoke the decision of shifting the General Bus stand from the area in the inter­est of thousands of commuters and people associated with trading ac­tivity in the area.

Srinagar—Batamaloo trad­ers under the banner of Bata­maloo Traders Combination Committee (BTCC) today held a protest demonstration outside press colony, Srinagar.

BTCC, a forum of Batamaloo trad­ers said that a large number of trad­ers have established their business around this bus stand and shifting it to another place would bring the trading activity to a grinding halt.

Around 10,000 traders are direct­ly or indirectly linked with Bata­maloo markets and its surround­ings. “Traders in other city centres also depend on the Batamaloo bus stand to keep their trade running,” said a protester. Qazi Imtiyaz, head of the committee said that authori­ties have not left an option for them as the shifting of bus stand has ad­versely affected the livelihood of thousands of workers and labour­ers associated with the stand.

The traders said that they have already apprised the government about the consequences of shift­ing the bus stand from this area and similar moves in the past have failed miserably.

