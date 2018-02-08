Batamaloo traders want Bus stand Back, hold protest

Srinagar—Batamaloo trad­ers under the banner of Bata­maloo Traders Combination Committee (BTCC) today held a protest demonstration outside press colony, Srinagar.

Protesters assembled at press colony urging authorities to revoke the decision of shifting the General Bus stand from the area in the inter­est of thousands of commuters and people associated with trading ac­tivity in the area.

BTCC, a forum of Batamaloo trad­ers said that a large number of trad­ers have established their business around this bus stand and shifting it to another place would bring the trading activity to a grinding halt.

Around 10,000 traders are direct­ly or indirectly linked with Bata­maloo markets and its surround­ings. “Traders in other city centres also depend on the Batamaloo bus stand to keep their trade running,” said a protester. Qazi Imtiyaz, head of the committee said that authori­ties have not left an option for them as the shifting of bus stand has ad­versely affected the livelihood of thousands of workers and labour­ers associated with the stand.

The traders said that they have already apprised the government about the consequences of shift­ing the bus stand from this area and similar moves in the past have failed miserably.