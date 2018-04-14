Basant Rath Effect:People demand suspension of ‘corrupt’ SMC ward officers

Srinagar—People are all praise for IG Traffic Basant Rath for removing encroachments along the roadside. They at the same time demand action against those ward officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation who facilitated such encroachments.

This Reporter talked to a cross section of society about the job undertaken by IG Traffic Basant Rath. Almost everyone hailed the efforts of top cop but at the same time castigated SMC for facilitating rampant encroachment across Srinagar city.

“It is really shame for those Ward Officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation who cause inconvenience to millions and don’t act against encroachers. Most of these encroachers are influential who grease the palms of these ward officers,” said an elderly man.

“There is encroachment everywhere. There is no accountability. Just grease the palm of concerned ward officer, he will allow you to encroach footpaths, roadside, state land whatever you wish,” said a scribe.

From past couple of days, IG Traffic has removed encroachments at different places in Srinagar city without succumbing to any pressure.

“It is good to see, he is targeting the big fish. It is the job of SMC to clear encroachments but unfortunately they are not acting against encroachers,” said Mudasir Ahmed, a student from the Law Department of Kashmir University.

Some people said that the hard work of Traffic cops led by Basant Rath goes waste once he leaves an area. “The other day, Basant Rath cleared the merchandise from the footpaths at Residency Road Srinagar. But once he left, the shopkeepers once again occupied those footpaths. A garment seller, has almost chocked all the foot path at Residency Road. It is the job of SMC to look into the matter and initiate action against the encroachers but the SMC employees never bother to visit any area.”

People are continuously requesting Basant Rath to visit their areas. A police official from Traffic Department said that people from almost all the districts of Kashmir Valley are making vehement request to IG Traffic to visit their areas. They expect Basant Rath will initiate tough action against encroachers who block the traffic.

“IG Traffic is quite active on social media. He responds to everyone and makes it sure the complainant’s grievance gets addressed,” he added. (CNS)