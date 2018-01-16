Ban on plastic bags:DM Srinagar instructs for strict implementation of HC-order

Jammu—Pursuant to State High Court orders banning use of polythene bags, District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, convened a meeting of all Tehsildars of the district issuing strict instructions for ensuring strict implementation of the order.

The meeting was also attended by ADCs Vikas Kundal and Purnima Mittal and all Sub Divisional Magistrates of the district.

The District Magistrate instructed the Tehsildars to ensure implementation of the High Court order in letter and spirit ensuring seizure of polythene bags wherever found in use. Strict instructions were also issued to all the ward officers of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to ensure implementation order.

Joint Commissioner SMC and concerned Tehsildars have been instructed to submit daily action taken reports along with details of the quantity of seizures made during the day.

To ensure implementation of the order in letter and spirit, special squads for enforcement and seizures have been earmarked in all the Tehsils of the district with overall supervision by concerned Tehsildars.

Some 95 kilograms of polythene bags were seized from various parts of the district today as part of the anti-plastic bag use drive started today.