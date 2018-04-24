Bali lays foundation of Health Secretariat at Bemina

Srinagar—Minister for Health & Medical Education, Bali Baghat has laid foundation stone of the Health Secretariat (Swastha Bhawan) at Bemina here today.

The Health Secretariat is aimed at to house the entire establishment of Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir and CMO, Srinagar under one roof. The project stands approved under PMDP for an estimated cost of Rs. 13.80 crore and the J&K Housing Board will be the executing agency.

MLA Batamaloo, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education, Dr. Pawan Kotwal, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Dr. Yashpal Sharma, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman and other senior officers of Health Department and J&K Housing Board were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that it is endeavour of the present Government to ensure better infrastructural facilities across the State, and construction of health secretariat is part of the scheme. He expressed happiness that the entire administration of the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir and CMO, Srinagar will function under the one roof and facilitate ensuring close coordination between various wings of the health department and general masses. He called upon the executing agency to ensure quality work strictly as per the laid down design and specifications and complete the project in a time bound manner.