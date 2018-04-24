Bail pleas of Shahid,Ayaz to come up for hearing on May 03

Family sources revealed that the bail application will be heard by the court and a decision from the court is expected the same day
Srinagar—Bail application of Shahid-ul-Islam the Spokesman of Hurriyat Conference (M) and Ayaz Akbar the Spokesman of Hurriyat Conference (G) will come up for hearing in the special NIA court at Patiala house on May 03.
Family sources while disclosing this to KNS revealed that the bail application will be heard by the court and a decision from the court is expected the same day. It is in place to mention here that both Shahid-ul-Islam and Ayaz Akbar were arrested on July 25 last year in connection the money laundering case taken up for investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Family sources also disclosed that the health condition of other two detainees Shabir Ahmad Shah the Democratic Freedom Party chairman and senior leader of Hurriyat Conference (G) and Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Altaf Funtoosh another leader of Hurriyat Conference (G) along with Shahid-ul-Islam presently lodged in Tihar jail Delhi is worsening. Family sources also said that the jailed leaders have turned diabetic and suffer from hypertension as well. (KNS)
