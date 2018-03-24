Authorities warn fish vendors to sell fresh fish or face action

Srinagar—The stale fish weighing about two quintals were Friday destroyed by the authorities in Srinagar areas and asked fish vendors to sell fresh fish only or face action.

The officials of Food Safety headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar today inspected the Batamaloo, Hari Singh High Street and Maharaja Bazar areas of Srinagar City.

During inspection some of the fish vendors’ especially females were seen in possession of stale fish which was unfit for human consumption. “All such fish weighing about 2 quintals were destroyed on spot. All fish vendors were warned that they should sell fresh fish only otherwise stern action under food safety and standards act shall be initiated against them,” the officials told KNS.

They said that in Maharaja Bazar area, one fish shop namely Kaloo fish was sealed on the ground that he had not put in place the requisite cold chain and his shop was in dilapidated condition.

“The fish/chicken imports/sellers had been previously directed to maintain cold chain mandatory for import/sale of fish and chicken, the last date for the compliance was Mar 15, 2018,” they informed, adding that any food business operator found selling such food items without requisite infrastructure including the cold chain shall be dealt as per the provisions of the food safety and standards act.

The officials urged the general public to call on 01942495191, 01942490095 in case of any complaint regarding the quality of food items. (KNS)