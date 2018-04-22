Asiya, Aides Shifted To Central Jail

"The DeM Chief Asiya Andrabi along with her four activists were arrested last night during a raid at Anchidoora area of Anantnag," a police officer said. Among arrested aides include Nahida Nasreen and Fahmeeda Sofi.
Srinagar—Dukhtaran-e-Milat (DeM) chief Asiya Andrabi along with her four activists, arrested last night, were on Saturday shifted to Central Jail Srinagar on eight days judicial.
Asiya Andrabi and the activists were held for their alleged role in female student protests and subsequent stone-pelting on the forces in the town, a police official said.
"In this connection, a case under FIR No. 60/2018 under section 147, 148, 149, 336, 327 and 120 B RPC was registered against them," the officer said.
He said that later in the day, the DeM Chief Asiya Andrabi along and the four activists were shifted to Central Jail Srinagar on 8 days judicial remand.
