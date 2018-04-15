Asifa rape and murder: Protests continue in Kashmir

A couple of protests were held here in Press Enclave Srinagar on Saturday.
Srinagar—The rape and murder case of little girl Asifa continue to spark protest across Jammu and Kashmir.
A couple of protests were held here in Press Enclave Srinagar on Saturday.
Gujjar Bakarwal Youth Conference staged a protest demanding disqualification of two BJP ministers Lal Singh and Chander Prakesh Ganga.
Zahid Parvaz Chowdhary, president Gujjar Bakarwal Youth Conference while addressing the reporters said it were two BJP Ministers who defended rape accused. He said that it is the prime duty of the government and BJP to disqualify Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga.
“Keeping in view the aspirations of people, the culprits who tarnished the chastity and brutally killed 8 year old little girl Asifa should be hanged. When they can hang Afzal Guroo citing collective conscience of society as an example, why can’t they hang these accused who have indulged in ghastly and heinous crime,” Vice President Chowdhary Fayaz Karnai said.
The protesters were carrying placards and banners seeking justice for Asifa, disqualification of two BJP Ministers and capital punishment for the accused.
The locals traders also staged a protest demanding justice for Asifa.
The traders assembled in Press Enclave Srinagar and raised slogans against the rape and murder accused and Jammu Bar Association.
