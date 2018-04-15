Asifa rape and murder: Protests continue in Kashmir

Srinagar—The rape and mur­der case of little girl Asifa contin­ue to spark protest across Jammu and Kashmir.

A couple of protests were held here in Press Enclave Srinagar on Saturday.

Gujjar Bakarwal Youth Con­ference staged a protest demand­ing disqualification of two BJP ministers Lal Singh and Chander Prakesh Ganga.

Zahid Parvaz Chowdhary, president Gujjar Bakarwal Youth Conference while addressing the reporters said it were two BJP Ministers who defended rape ac­cused. He said that it is the prime duty of the government and BJP to disqualify Lal Singh and Chan­der Prakash Ganga.

“Keeping in view the aspira­tions of people, the culprits who tarnished the chastity and bru­tally killed 8 year old little girl Asifa should be hanged. When they can hang Afzal Guroo citing collective conscience of society as an example, why can’t they hang these accused who have indulged in ghastly and heinous crime,” Vice President Chowd­hary Fayaz Karnai said.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners seeking justice for Asifa, disqualification of two BJP Ministers and capital punishment for the accused.

The locals traders also staged a protest demanding justice for Asifa.

The traders assembled in Press Enclave Srinagar and raised slogans against the rape and murder ac­cused and Jammu Bar Association.