Asiea visits Dental College, Interacts with faculty, students

Srinagar—Minister of State for Health and Medical Education, Asiea Naqash today visited the Government Dental College Srinagar to review its functioning.
The Minister visited various sections of the College including OPD wards, endodontic surgery unit, PG and UG sections and took stock of its overall functioning. Principal GMC Dr Riyaz Farooq and other hospital staff and other concerned officials accompanied the Minister.
She also visited the multilevel parking, academic block and girls’ hostel there.
During the inspection of different sections of the hospital, the Minister was briefed by the Principal about the facilities available at the Dental College.
While interacting with the patients, Asiea enquired about the facilities being provided to them. She was briefed on various issues and grievances on the occasion. He urged the hospital authorities to ensure better healthcare and to serve the patients in a professional manner and with utmost care and affection.
Later, the GDC authorities apprised the Minister about the overall functioning of the health centre and measures needed to further augment the dental care facilities.
They apprised the Minister regarding several issues including lack of certain equipment, dental chairs, central sterilization, and unavailability of drugs for post-operative patients, need of more anaesthesia and dental technicians, among other grievances.
The Minister assured the GDC authorities of every possible assistance to ensure better patient care. She called upon the doctors and para-medical staff to make GDC more projective and visible with activities like holding seminar and conferences regarding the dental health.
She exhorted upon the doctors and paramedics to work in synergy and zeal and put in extra efforts to provide best services to the patients. She said people have high expectations from the doctors and paramedics, and they must fulfil these with missionary spirit and medical ethics.
The Minster also interacted with the students who raised various issues being confronted by them and sought their redress. She gave the students a patient hearing and assured that all of their genuine grievances would be looked into.
Later, she also took part in plantation drive organized by GDC by planting a tree sapling in the College premises.
