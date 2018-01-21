Asiea reviews ongoing works at Alestang Grid Station

Srinagar—Minister of State for Medical Education and Power Development Department (PDD) today visited Alestang Grid Station and reviewed the ongoing work on transmission lines there.

During her visit, the Minister instructed for completion of transmission of 220/32 KVs, and 132/33 KVs by the end of this year, which is undertaken under Prime Minister's Reconstruction Plan (PMRP).

The Minister was informed that so far 70 percent work has been completed on the project worth Rs 78.5 crore. She impressed upon the officers to redouble their efforts for timely completion of the project.

She was also informed that tenders have been floated for completion of rest of the work, which will be carried out on a piecemeal basis.

Later the Minister also inaugurated mini-hall at the main office of PDD here, where departmental meetings, various forms of departmental training and other workshops would be held.

The Minister also issued instructions for the completion of 132/33 KV Chadoora Grid station this year. She asked for submission of DPRs for construction of grid station at Bijbehara as per CM’s instructions which she had issued during her public outreach programme.

Asiea also directed officers for the formulation of DPRs to augment 220/132 KV grid station at Delina from 160 MVA to 320 MVA, besides, augmentation of 132/33 KV grid station at Ahmedpora from 50 MVA to 100 MVA.

Commissioner Secretary PDD Hirdesh Kumar, Development Commissioner Power, Chief Engineer M&RE Kashmir, Chief Engineer S&O and other senior officers of PDD were present on the occasion.