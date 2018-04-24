Arrest of girl student: Police rebuts news report

Srinagar—Jammu Kashmir Police has termed the news reports about the arrest of a girl student from Srinagar city baseless and has rebutted the said report.

Earlier some media houses and news portals published a report claiming that a girl student from Government College for Women Maulana Azad Raod Srinagar has again been arrested by police. The report said that girl was released on Monday evening but was again arrested on Tuesday morning.

However, a police official rebutted such reports. “Apropos to the news carried by some media houses and web portals regarding the arrest of a student of Women’s College MA Road Srinagar, the news is strongly rebutted.”

“It was an endeavour of the police with family and teachers to counsel the individual. We also thank teachers, parents and students who played key role with police in ensuring order,” the spokesperson added. (CNS)