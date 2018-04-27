‘Army disallows road construction at Rangreth’, employees face inconveniences

There are three departments at Rangreth- a Reginal Centre of SKUAST-K, ICAR, and Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH), where the employees have to go through army camp.
Srinagar—The army is not allowing construction of road at Rangreth through or outside its camp, leading to three government departments, bringing inconveniences to employees and visitors.
There are three departments at Rangreth- a Reginal Centre of SKUAST-K, ICAR, and Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH), where the employees have to go through army camp.
However, the army is not allowing construction of road leading to three departments. The department have been demanding separate approach road for SKUAST-K ICAR, and CITH Srinagar from outside the premises of their garrison for the convenience of employees.
“We have to go by walk after the army makes our frisking. Our gate passes are also being checked,” an employee of the SKUAST-K said.
An employee of ICAR said that the issue has been raised several times with the army but to no avail.
“A survey was also conducted by the Revenue Department and recommended construction of alternate road,” the official said.
He said that army has denied of allowing construction of road citing security reasons. Director CITH Dr Desh Beer Singh told KNS that army is providing employees passes only then allowing going to the departments. “Passes are being renewed to employees. If farmers have to visit they tell us in advance and we manage that,” Singh said.
The Director CITH recently wrote a letter to SKUAST-K, a copy of which lies in possession of KNS, which reads, “Kindly refer to this office letter which R K Venna Lieutenant Colonel Administrative Commandant station headquarters old air field Srinagar C/O 56 APO was intimated regarding objectives raised by army station near the Radar of the Old Air Field for construction of alternate road from Doodhganga road near Kralpora via KD Farm to ICAR-CITH Srinagar and was requested for providing the sources wherefrom NOC is to be required for construction of alternate road.”
The letter reads, “In its backdrop the administrative commandant for station headquarter vide letter no 2400/02/G dated March 12, 2018 communicated that due to constant security threat in the Valley and various incidents close to the perimeter wall/fence of this garrison it is not feasible to provide NOC for construction of approach road in between the Radar unit and military units, but at the same time there is a need to have separate approach road for SKUAST-K ICAR, and CITH Srinagar from outside the premises of their garrison for the convenience of employees aforesaid organizations.”
“The army has requested to conduct the survey for aforesaid purpose after consulting the VC-SKUAST Kashmir, so that further follow up action may be initiated for construction of alternate road from Doodhganga road,” it reads.
Col Rajesh Kalia PRO (Def) Srinagar when contacted told KNS that he will check it from the concerned department. “I will check it from concerned department and will get back to you,” he maintained. (KNS)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.