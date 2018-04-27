‘Army disallows road construction at Rangreth’, employees face inconveniences

Srinagar—The army is not allowing construction of road at Rangreth through or outside its camp, leading to three gov­ernment departments, bringing inconveniences to employees and visitors.

There are three departments at Rangreth- a Reginal Centre of SKUAST-K, ICAR, and Central Institute of Temperate Horticul­ture (CITH), where the employees have to go through army camp.

However, the army is not al­lowing construction of road lead­ing to three departments. The department have been demand­ing separate approach road for SKUAST-K ICAR, and CITH Sri­nagar from outside the premises of their garrison for the conve­nience of employees.

“We have to go by walk after the army makes our frisking. Our gate passes are also being checked,” an employee of the SKUAST-K said.

An employee of ICAR said that the issue has been raised several times with the army but to no avail.

“A survey was also conducted by the Revenue Department and recommended construction of alternate road,” the official said.

He said that army has denied of allowing construction of road citing security reasons. Director CITH Dr Desh Beer Singh told KNS that army is providing em­ployees passes only then allowing going to the departments. “Passes are being renewed to employees. If farmers have to visit they tell us in advance and we manage that,” Singh said.

The Director CITH recently wrote a letter to SKUAST-K, a copy of which lies in possession of KNS, which reads, “Kindly refer to this office letter which R K Venna Lieutenant Colonel Administrative Commandant station headquarters old air field Srinagar C/O 56 APO was intimated regarding objectives raised by army station near the Radar of the Old Air Field for construction of alternate road from Doodhganga road near Kral­pora via KD Farm to ICAR-CITH Srinagar and was requested for providing the sources wherefrom NOC is to be required for con­struction of alternate road.”

The letter reads, “In its back­drop the administrative comman­dant for station headquarter vide letter no 2400/02/G dated March 12, 2018 communicated that due to constant security threat in the Valley and various incidents close to the perimeter wall/fence of this garrison it is not feasible to provide NOC for construction of approach road in between the Radar unit and military units, but at the same time there is a need to have separate approach road for SKUAST-K ICAR, and CITH Srinagar from outside the premises of their garrison for the convenience of employees afore­said organizations.”

“The army has requested to conduct the survey for aforesaid purpose after consulting the VC-SKUAST Kashmir, so that further follow up action may be initiated for construction of alternate road from Doodhganga road,” it reads.

Col Rajesh Kalia PRO (Def) Srinagar when contacted told KNS that he will check it from the concerned department. “I will check it from concerned depart­ment and will get back to you,” he maintained. (KNS)