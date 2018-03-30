Appointment of KU VC: Search committee to hold interactions on Friday

Srinagar—Three-member search committee constituted for appointing a new Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University (KU) will interact with faculty members of the varsity on Friday.

In September 2017 last year, a committee comprising Prof. D P Aggarwal, former chairman of the Union Public Service Com­mission (UPSC), Prof. Seyed Ehtesham Hasnain, VC of the Jamia Hamdard University, Del­hi along with Prof. Vinay Gupta, incumbent VC of the Sharda Uni­versity, Noida was formed to look for the new VC.

Registrar Kashmir Univer­sity Professor Khursheed Ahmad Bhat has issued a circular, which says that search committee will hold interaction programme with various stakeholders of the University for the Appointment of Vice-Chancellor at Gandhi Bhawan on Friday.

Sources told KNS that the search committee is scheduled to hold interaction with associate professors of the university on Friday from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Two assistant professors to be nominated by the head/director/ coordinator of each department/ centre will hold interactions from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Professor Andrabi was appoint­ed as the VC KU on October 17, 2014 for three years. His three year term ended on October 17, 2017. However, he approached the court and sought benefits of the Kash­mir and Jammu Universities Act 1969 in 2015, for his five year term.

The court, however, dismissed Prof Andrabi’s petition, follow­ing which the Governor’s office issued a notification to fill the vacant post.

Now, there is uncertainty how long Andrabi will continue as VC of the varsity as “no exercise” has been started so far for the ap­pointment of new VC.

An official of the KU told KNS that there is “confusion” for the last five months after the term of Professor Andrabi ended on Oc­tober 17, last year.

There is also uncertainty over the decisions taken by Andrabi in the last four months. “We don’t know whether the Governor, who also happens the Chancellor of the varsity, endorse the decisions taken by incumbent VC and in­terviews conducted since Octo­ber 17,” the official said.

The Raj Bhawan has directed the vice chancellors of Jammu and Kashmir universities “not to conduct interviews or take policy decisions”.

Meanwhile, various senior of­ficials said a visionary person shall be appointed VC Kashmir University. “A person who will work for the betterment of uni­versity shall be appointed as VC of the university,” a senior pro­fessor told KNS. (KNS)