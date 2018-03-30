Appointment of KU VC: Search committee to hold interactions on Friday

In September 2017 last year, a committee comprising Prof. D P Aggarwal, former chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Prof. Seyed Ehtesham Hasnain, VC of the Jamia Hamdard University, Delhi along with Prof. Vinay Gupta, incumbent VC of the Sharda University, Noida was formed to look for the new VC.
Srinagar—Three-member search committee constituted for appointing a new Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University (KU) will interact with faculty members of the varsity on Friday.
Registrar Kashmir University Professor Khursheed Ahmad Bhat has issued a circular, which says that search committee will hold interaction programme with various stakeholders of the University for the Appointment of Vice-Chancellor at Gandhi Bhawan on Friday.
Sources told KNS that the search committee is scheduled to hold interaction with associate professors of the university on Friday from 4 pm to 5 pm.
Two assistant professors to be nominated by the head/director/ coordinator of each department/ centre will hold interactions from 5 pm to 6 pm.
Professor Andrabi was appointed as the VC KU on October 17, 2014 for three years. His three year term ended on October 17, 2017. However, he approached the court and sought benefits of the Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act 1969 in 2015, for his five year term.
The court, however, dismissed Prof Andrabi’s petition, following which the Governor’s office issued a notification to fill the vacant post.
Now, there is uncertainty how long Andrabi will continue as VC of the varsity as “no exercise” has been started so far for the appointment of new VC.
An official of the KU told KNS that there is “confusion” for the last five months after the term of Professor Andrabi ended on October 17, last year.
There is also uncertainty over the decisions taken by Andrabi in the last four months. “We don’t know whether the Governor, who also happens the Chancellor of the varsity, endorse the decisions taken by incumbent VC and interviews conducted since October 17,” the official said.
The Raj Bhawan has directed the vice chancellors of Jammu and Kashmir universities “not to conduct interviews or take policy decisions”.
Meanwhile, various senior officials said a visionary person shall be appointed VC Kashmir University. “A person who will work for the betterment of university shall be appointed as VC of the university,” a senior professor told KNS. (KNS)
