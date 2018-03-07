APHC stages protest in city against killings

Srinagar—All Parties Hurri­yat conference on Tuesday staged a protest in Srinagar against the killing of five civilians in army fir­ing in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. As per directions of APHC chairman, Syed Ali Geelani, scores of leaders and activists staged a pro­test in Hyderpora area of Srinagar and protested against the killings.

The protesters rued the silence of the UN, international community over the civilian killings in Kashmir.

Resistance leaders and activists including Mohammad Rafiq Owa­si, Meraj u Din Rabbani, Davinder Singh Behel, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Mohd Shafi Lone, Kh Fir­dous Ahmad, Mohammad Yusuf Naqash, Yasmeen Raja, Moham­mad Yasin Ataie, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Rameez Raja, Aashiq Hus­sain, Imran Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Beg and Nisar Ahmad led protest march against recent civilian kill­ing spree by forces in Kashmir.

Police arrested Syed Imtiyaz Hyder and forces in large numbers intercepted and not allow them to move towards Lal Chowk.

The protesters were carrying banners having messages like “Stop civilian killings”, “Stop Genocide, Civilian killings unac­ceptable”, and they also raised slogans in favour of civilian’s kill­ings especially recent innocent killings, Gowher Ahmad Lone, Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagey, Zahid Ahmad Chopan Suhail Ahmad Wagey, Shahid Ahmad Khan, and Manzoor Ahmad Lone in Shopian.

Participants also raised slo­gans against unabated killings by Indian trigger-happy forces and blamed puppet regime for their tracheary with people saying that on one hand they are maintaining their criminal silence and on the other laying curbs and strangulat­ing genuine voices. They are hand in glow with assailants, said they and added that the lust of power has turned them blind and beasts.

“What was the sin of innocent civilians and why Kashmiri youth are being killed and why is interna­tional community silent on these killings?” questioned Owasi. He said that this killing spree cannot be tolerated silently and Kashmiris will resist this “genocide” with pas­sion and valour. They strongly con­demn the killing spree, unleashed by forces in Kashmir.

They have waged war on in­nocent civilians, leaders said and blamed state administration for shielding and providing cover to assailants, added leadership.

The leaders condemned the police raids and said that authorities on Sunday arrested JKLF Chairman Mohd Yasin Malik, Hurriyat Gen­eral Secretary Haji Gh. Nabi Sumji, Spokesman, Gh Ahmad Gulzar, Bilal Sidiqee, Mohd Yusuf Makroo, Mo­hammad Ashraf Laya, Umer Aadil Dar, Kh Nazir Ahmad and lodged them in different police stations.