APHC stages protest in city against killings

The protesters rued the silence of the UN, international community over the civilian killings in Kashmir.
Srinagar—All Parties Hurriyat conference on Tuesday staged a protest in Srinagar against the killing of five civilians in army firing in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. As per directions of APHC chairman, Syed Ali Geelani, scores of leaders and activists staged a protest in Hyderpora area of Srinagar and protested against the killings.
The protesters rued the silence of the UN, international community over the civilian killings in Kashmir.
Resistance leaders and activists including Mohammad Rafiq Owasi, Meraj u Din Rabbani, Davinder Singh Behel, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Mohd Shafi Lone, Kh Firdous Ahmad, Mohammad Yusuf Naqash, Yasmeen Raja, Mohammad Yasin Ataie, Syed Imtiyaz Hyder, Rameez Raja, Aashiq Hussain, Imran Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Beg and Nisar Ahmad led protest march against recent civilian killing spree by forces in Kashmir.
Police arrested Syed Imtiyaz Hyder and forces in large numbers intercepted and not allow them to move towards Lal Chowk.
The protesters were carrying banners having messages like “Stop civilian killings”, “Stop Genocide, Civilian killings unacceptable”, and they also raised slogans in favour of civilian’s killings especially recent innocent killings, Gowher Ahmad Lone, Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagey, Zahid Ahmad Chopan Suhail Ahmad Wagey, Shahid Ahmad Khan, and Manzoor Ahmad Lone in Shopian.
Participants also raised slogans against unabated killings by Indian trigger-happy forces and blamed puppet regime for their tracheary with people saying that on one hand they are maintaining their criminal silence and on the other laying curbs and strangulating genuine voices. They are hand in glow with assailants, said they and added that the lust of power has turned them blind and beasts.
“What was the sin of innocent civilians and why Kashmiri youth are being killed and why is international community silent on these killings?” questioned Owasi. He said that this killing spree cannot be tolerated silently and Kashmiris will resist this “genocide” with passion and valour. They strongly condemn the killing spree, unleashed by forces in Kashmir.
They have waged war on innocent civilians, leaders said and blamed state administration for shielding and providing cover to assailants, added leadership.
The leaders condemned the police raids and said that authorities on Sunday arrested JKLF Chairman Mohd Yasin Malik, Hurriyat General Secretary Haji Gh. Nabi Sumji, Spokesman, Gh Ahmad Gulzar, Bilal Sidiqee, Mohd Yusuf Makroo, Mohammad Ashraf Laya, Umer Aadil Dar, Kh Nazir Ahmad and lodged them in different police stations.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.