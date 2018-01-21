Ansari, Ab Haq inaugurate state of art Fitness Centre in Srinagar

Srinagar—Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Imran Raza Ansari and Minister for Rural Development, Abdul Haq today inaugurated a Gym at Rajbagh here.

The Gym is first of its kind in the state with professionally designed equipments and all advanced fitness programmes. The Ministers interacted with the members of fitness centre who apprised the Ministers about various facilities available for the people in the centre.

The Ministers asked the younger generation to make exercise an important part of their daily schedule. They congratulated the Management and team of the fitness centre for spearheading the health and fitness initiative and providing the gift of healthy living to the people.

The Ministers urged the management to assist the youth to raise their fitness level by focussing on each individual’s specific needs.

The Ministers appreciated the efforts of Gym management in investing Rs 6.50 crore on the purchase of high-end equipment.

The Ministers were informed that Gym aims to provide best in class equipment and expertise of qualified instructors.

Speaking on the occasion, the director of the Gym thanked the Ministers for his encouragement to the management. He said the Gym aspires to be the beacon of healthy living and mascot of fitness in the state.

Director Tourism Mehmood A Shah, Joint Commissioner SMC Abdul Majeed Qayoom were also present on the occasion.