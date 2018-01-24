Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid holds meet,deliberates upon safety,upkeep of mosque

Srinagar—A crucial meeting of Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar was held under the patronage of its president Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at Jama Masjid today to deliberate upon important issues regarding the safety and upkeep of mosque. The meeting was attended by all members and office bearers of the Anjuman.

The meeting discussed in detail precautionary measures that need to be taken for the security and safety of the mosque. It was decided that setting up a fire brigade permanently at the Grand Masjid was very important. The meeting also decided that CCTVs, fire alarms and smoke detectors will be installed in the masjid premises as per professional advice and expertise. The meeting also decided that lightening detectors and protectors need to installed and for these measures Anjuman-e-Auqaf will seek guidance from the Disaster Management and other concerned departments.

Key decisions regarding cleanliness and upkeep of the mosque both inside and outside were taken .

The members decided that round the clock power and water supply will be made available for the worshipers . The meeting also unanimously decided to implement the guidelines issued by the Srinagar Muncipality with regard to Jamia Masjid .

Speaking on the occasion, Mirwaz directed the members of Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid to keep up the good work to ensure that the sanctity and religious importance of grand masjid and its historical and heritage significance remains intact and to leave no stone unturned in making available all the facilities for the devotees and worshipers.

Members in the meeting also urged the shopkeepers whose shops are under the Auqaf, that they should abide by the new rent rules and clear their dues as per the new rules set by the Anjuman. So that the rent collected by the Anjuman continues to be spent on the safety beautification and necessary renovation of the masjid.

On the occasion, Representatives of Jamia market assured their full support and cooperation to Auqaf Jamia Masjid for the upkeep of the mosque .

The meeting reiterated that in keeping with the tradition of accountability and transparency every year the audit of income and expenditure is conducted by the Auqaf in a most professional manner and is made public through newspapers.

The members in the meeting said that their association and commitment with the mosque is voluntary and not for any worldly benefit but for their belief in the reward in the hereafter and they will always continue to serve the mosque to the best of their ability