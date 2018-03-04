 Anganwari workers stage protest, threaten to lock down centers

Srinagar—All Anganwari Workers and helpers Associa­tion Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday stages a protest dem­onstration at Partap park in Srinagar against government’s failure to enhance their salary as promised in 2016.

Scores of Anganwadi workers and helpers, assembled at Partap park in Srinagar and claimed that in June 2016 that the au­thorities had assured them their salary will be enhanced.

“They threatened to lock down the centres if their demands are not fulfilled by the government at the earliest. “We have called to lock down all Anganwadi cen­tres, since the government is not serious about enhancing our sal­aries despite out tireless work,” another protestor said.

The protesting workers al­leged that they get the least share from state government apart from central funds as compared to Anganwadi workers of states outside Kashmir. (PTK)