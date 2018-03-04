 Anganwari workers stage protest, threaten to lock down centers

Scores of Anganwadi workers and helpers, assembled at Partap park in Srinagar and claimed that in June 2016 that the authorities had assured them their salary will be enhanced.
Srinagar—All Anganwari Workers and helpers Association Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday stages a protest demonstration at Partap park in Srinagar against government’s failure to enhance their salary as promised in 2016.
Scores of Anganwadi workers and helpers, assembled at Partap park in Srinagar and claimed that in June 2016 that the authorities had assured them their salary will be enhanced.
“They threatened to lock down the centres if their demands are not fulfilled by the government at the earliest. “We have called to lock down all Anganwadi centres, since the government is not serious about enhancing our salaries despite out tireless work,” another protestor said.
The protesting workers alleged that they get the least share from state government apart from central funds as compared to Anganwadi workers of states outside Kashmir. (PTK)
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.