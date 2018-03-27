Anganwari workers demand release of pending salary

The anganwadi workers have been protesting from past two months are demanding a hike in their monthly honorarium and release of their long-pending salaries.
Srinagar—Traffic came to a standstill at the commercial hub Lal Chowk on Monday after anganwadi workers and helpers held a protest march from the Clock Tower to Regal Chowk here.
The anganwadi workers have been protesting from past two months are demanding a hike in their monthly honorarium and release of their long-pending salaries.
Traffic was halted for more than an hour as the protesting anganwadi workers held a sit-in at various places on the busy Residency Road.
“We did not want to create any inconvenience to the commuters but the government has left us with no choice but to hit the roads. We have been protesting from last two months and still our salaries of past nine montsh are pending,” said a protester.
The protesting workers said they wouldn’t call off their strike until their demands are not fulfilled. They also threatened to lock down all the anganwadi centers across the state if the government failed to fulfill their demands.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.