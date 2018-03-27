Anganwari workers demand release of pending salary

Srinagar—Traffic came to a standstill at the com­mercial hub Lal Chowk on Monday after angan­wadi workers and helpers held a protest march from the Clock Tower to Regal Chowk here.

The anganwadi work­ers have been protesting from past two months are demanding a hike in their monthly honorarium and release of their long-pend­ing salaries.

Traffic was halted for more than an hour as the pro­testing anganwadi workers held a sit-in at various places on the busy Residency Road.

“We did not want to cre­ate any inconvenience to the commuters but the gov­ernment has left us with no choice but to hit the roads. We have been protesting from last two months and still our salaries of past nine montsh are pending,” said a protester.

The protesting work­ers said they wouldn’t call off their strike until their demands are not fulfilled. They also threatened to lock down all the anganwa­di centers across the state if the government failed to fulfill their demands.