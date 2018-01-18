Anganwadi workers stage protest seeking fulfilment of their demands  

"We are called only when the government needs workers or supporters, however, our demands are never fulfilled."
Srinagar—The Anganwadi workers launched a state-wide protest against the Central and state governments for not fulfilling their long pending demands.
A large number of Anganwadi workers held a protest here in Press Enclave Srinagar.
The protest was led by Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association President Mymoona Nazki.
She said that both the centre and the state government are meting out step-motherly treatment towards them. “We are called only when the government needs workers or supporters, however, our demands are never fulfilled. For what they call us at the time when Government needs them at the time plus polio immunization or any program, when they can’t fulfill our demands,” Nazki said.
“The State as well as Central Government are a kind of cloud which only bursts but never rains. These governments only make false promises,” she said adding that they are getting an honorarium of `5000 per month, which the government is not giving them on the pretense of lack of funds. She said that the Jammu Kashmir government should also give anganwadi workers an honorarium of `7500 per month like other states.
Moreover, they demanded for better amenities and strengthening of the integrated child development scheme.
