Anganwadi workers block road to press for their demands

Srinagar—Continuing their protest to press the government over their de­mands, the Anganwadi workers and helpers on Thursday blocked the M A Road Srinagar for failing to enhance their monthly honorarium. The work­ers and helpers who assembled at Pratap Park marched towards M A Road to press for their demands.

The protesting Anganwadi workers and helpers blocked the road outside Women’s College Srinagar, resulting in traffic mess in the area. Witnesses said that the hundreds of vehicles were seen stuck in the traffic that caused due to the blockade of the road by the Anganwadi workers and help­ers outside Women’s college here.

The protesters were not allow­ing any vehicle to pass through the road, they added.

It is worth to mention here that the Anganwadi workers and helpers are continuing their protest against for failing to enhance their monthly honorarium from over two months.

The protesters were chanting slogans against the government and in favour of their demands.

The protesting workers and helpers said that they have blocked the road today to protest against the failure of the govern­ment. “We are being forced to take streets against the government, which also cause hardships to the commuters travelling on the road,” the protesters said.

They urged the government to look into the matter and fulfil their demands. They also said that they will continue their protest until the government fulfil their demands.

The Anganwadi protesters said that the government is ignoring their plights. “We are serving the department on meager amount. Authorities must fulfil our de­mands so that our families could heave a sigh of relief,” they said.

Later, officials visited the spot and urged the protesting Angan­wadi workers and helpers not to block the road keeping in view of the sufferings of commuters.

The protesters later dispersed peacefully. (KNS)