Anesthesia assistant: JKSSRB rejects candidates after qualification

Srinagar—In a bizarre development, Jammu Kashmir Service Selection Recruitment Board Monday rejected the job aspirants for the post of Junior Anesthesia Assistant given the fact that these aspirants had already qualified the examination and had even completed all the formalities.
The rejected job aspirants staged a protest here in Press Enclave Srinagar demanding action against JKSSRB officials for taking them to a ride.
They said that JKSSRB published a notice in 2015 inviting applications from aspirants for the post of Junior Anesthesia Assistant.
“The eligibility for the post was 10+2 with Science and Diploma in Anesthesia. The aspirants with diploma in Operation Theatre Technology raised objections and consulted Directorate of Health Service Kashmir. As per recruitment rules, even diploma and degree holders in OT were eligible for the said post,” the rejected aspirants told news agency CNS.
They added that shortly after their meeting with Director Health Service Kashmir, he issued a formal order in black and white asking JKSSRB to accept the forms of those aspirants having diploma and degree in OT as well.
The order issued by DHSK that was displayed by protesting aspirants in Press Enclave reads:
“In continuation to this office letter number Est-5/NG/402/1384- 86 dated 2/11/2015 regarding fast track recruitment in government department.”
“In this context, this is to inform that due to an oversight, the requisite qualification for the post of Anesthesia Assistant has been shown in requisition form as 10+2 with Science and Diploma in Anesthesia technology from State Medical Faculty (SMF) or any other recognized institute.”
The order further reads that: “as per SRO 20 of 1992, there are no recruitment rules for the said post. However, vide government order number 252 Health and Medical Education of 2012, dated 26/12/2012. The method of recruitment to the post of anesthesia assistant is 10+2 with diploma in anesthesia/operation theatre technology. However, degree holders in anesthesia/ operation theatre technology will be preferred. Therefore it is requested that the necessary clarification may kindly be made in this regard and the omission is regretted.”
“We were shocked when JKSSRB officials informed us that we are not eligible for the said post. If we were not eligible then why JKSSRB allow us to sit in the examination. Besides, JKSSRB accepted our application forms as well wherein we had given all the details,” the protesters said.
“When DHSK has issued a formal order then on what basis, JKSSRB has been rejecting us,” they said.
Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Salim-ur-Rehman said that JKSSRB is an autonomous body that can take independent decisions. (CNS)
