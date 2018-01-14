Altaf Bukhari inaugurates 2-day annual book exhibition at SPHS School

Srinagar—Minister for Education, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today inaugurated a two-day annual book exhibition at SP Model Higher Secondary School.

The exhibition was organized by Directorate of School Education, Kashmir in which variety of books were put on sale and a total number of sixty stalls were set up by various publishers and booksellers from various parts of Kashmir.

The wide range of books which were put on display on discount rates during the exhibition includes history books on Kashmir, autobiographies, biographies, novels, inspirational books besides academic books.

Secretary School Education, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Director School Education, Dr GN Itoo, Director RMSA, Tufail Mattoo, Director Academics, JKBOSE, Dr Farooq Ahmad Peer, Chief Education Officer Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad Dar, officials from various Universities, Librarians, academicians, other officials from education department and students were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Altaf Bukhari said that book reading is a good habit and through this book exhibition, “we are trying to go back to the habit of book reading which is diminishing in this modern world full of technological innovations.”

While speaking about the various steps taken by Education Department to fulfil the vacant posts of teachers in various schools, the Minister said that “no shortage of teachers in schools across the state will be witnessed from this academic session.” He thanked Finance Minister, Dr Haseeb Drabu for allocation of funds for up-gradation of various schools and recruitment of teachers.

The Minister announced that incentives will be increased for those teachers who opt for the schools in far-flung areas while as there will be the salary cut for the teachers who opt for posting in Srinagar and Jammu districts. He said this step will be taken in the interest of the children studying in schools in far-flung areas.

He congratulated the students who have shown better performance in the recently declared results of Matric and 10+2. He said that the students in J&K are talented and they are second to none. He said that students only need opportunity and platform where they can showcase their talent and Education Department is dedicated and working hard to provide such platform to the students.

On the occasion, Altaf Bukhari also released the book written by Director Academics, JKBOSE, Dr Farooq Ahmad Peer titled "A Critical Study of the Novels of Chinua Achebe and Wole Soyinka". The forward of the book has been written by Dr. Shah Faisal.

The book is a critical analysis of the two prominent Commonwealth novelists Chinua Achebe and Wole Soyinka whose novels are taught at the Post Graduation level in various Universities and Post Graduate colleges of the country. Dr Farooq Peer said that the book is research-based and can prove useful for the students who pursue PG in English.

To mention, Dr. Farooq has written more than 100 articles on different issues particularly on education in the various dailies of the state. He has also written articles which have been published in international journals.

Later, Education Minister distributed cash prizes and trophies among the students who were adjudged the top three positions holders in Snow Art Contest 2017 which was organized by Directorate of School Education.

Altaf Bukhari inaugurates CM’s Super-50 Civil Services coaching at Kothi Bagh GHSS

Announces free accommodation to selected candidates

The Minister for Education, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today inaugurated Chief Minster’s Super-50 coaching programme for Civil Service aspirants at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothi Bagh.

The CM’s Super-50 Civil Services is a compressive free preparatory coaching programme organized by Directorate of School Education with an initiative to provide free coaching to 54 meritorious students for the national and state-level civil services examinations.

Secretary School Education, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Director School Education, Dr GN Itoo, Director RMSA, Tufail Mattoo, Director Academics, JKBOSE, Dr Farooq Ahmad Peer, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Chief Education Officer, Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad Dar, concerned officials from Education Department and students were present on the occasion.

The Minister was informed that around 400 aspirants appeared in the screening test conducted by DSEK at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kothibagh and among them 54 candidates were selected for the free coaching.

These students would be given intensive coaching from subject experts from within and outside the department. Apart from providing tutoring in general studies to the students, they would also be imparted coaching as per the C-SAT pattern and all the study materials would be provided to them free of cost.

Altaf Bukhari congratulated the students who qualified for the free coaching programme and said that education is the only medium for any society to succeed. On the occasion, he announced that free accommodation will be provided to the selected students.

On the occasion, Altaf Bukhari answered the questions and queries by the students and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar also interacted with them.

Altaf Bukhari directed the Deputy Commissioner to be in contact with these civil service aspirants and help them in whatever ways they could be helped.