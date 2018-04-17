Alleged thrashing of students by army triggers protest in Kupwara

Srinagar: People including students and women protested at Sogam in Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday against thrashing of two students allegedly by the army at Badibera earlier in the day.

The protesting people said that army men beat two students while they were protesting at Badibera against the brutal rape-and-murder of 8-year-old Asifa Bano of Rasana Kath­ua. The students were also demand­ing transport facility during the peak hours, they said. Both the students were taken to hospital where one of them was discharged after first aid, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) con­cerned told GNS that during the student protest at Badibera, some miscreants hurled stones at the army vehicles including an army ambu­lance of 28 RR carrying a patient, which resulted into an altercation.

In the incident, a student Nasir Sa­jad Mir received minor injuries and was hospitalized, he said, adding that window panes of army ambulance were smashed due to stone pelting.

The police officer said the students were demanding justice for Asifa and transport facility in their area dur­ing school hours. The situation was brought under control later, he added. An army spokesman based in Kup­wara said soldiers escorting the army ambulance were on way to Kupwara when students stopped them and pelted stones despite requests from the offi­cers and soldiers to allow them.

The officer, however, denied beat­ing students and said that the person suffered injuries in stone pelting.

Block Medical Officer, Sogam Dr Firdous told GNS owing to his head injuries, one student was referred to Handwara hospital for medical exam­inations including the CT scan. How­ever he said condition of the student was stable. (GNS)