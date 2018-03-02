Alleged medical negligence costs life in Khyber Hospital, Family files complaint

Srinagar—A Srinagar family has registered a criminal com­plaint against Khyber Hospital Administration and former Director SKIMS, Dr Showkat Zargar in police station for showing medical negligence re­sulting into the death of a man.

The complaint has been filed by one Muazam-ul-Hamid, a resident of Rawalpora at police station Khanyar.

The complainant who along with his family members emerged here in Press Enclave Srinagar has sought registration of FIR under relevant sections of RPC against Khyber Hospital Admin­istration and former Director SKIMS, Dr Showkat Zargar.

In his complainant, the com­plainant reads: “I admitted my fa­ther Abdul Hamid in Khyber Hos­pital Srinagar for a minor surgery as was advised by Dr Showkat Zargar. The procedure was done by Dr Zargar himself at Khyber Hospital. After the completion of procedure my father was made to stay for night in room number 306 where he developed acute pain. Dr Zargar after the procedure didn’t bother to check the patient, in­stead he hurriedly discharged the patient from the hospital.”

“After the procedure, the pa­tient developed complications and vomited a lot, but Dr Zargar didn’t bother to give a heed to our repeated pleas. In spite of my repeated requests, my father was discharged from the hospital though his condition was not sta­ble. On the same day on Feb 21, I took my father to the private clin­ic of Dr Zargar at Jawahar Nagar where after examining him, he directed us to shift the patient to Khyber Hospital once again. Despite a word from him that he will check the patient, Dr Zargar didn’t bother to visit the hospital. On examination of the patient and after some protocols, the Doctors declared my father dead.”

“After the death of my father, what shocked me more was that Khyber Hospital had changed the content and date of discharge doc­uments. It is crystal clear that the death of patient was caused due to pure negligence of Dr Zargar and Khyber Hospital who discharged the patients when he was not sta­ble.” The complainant said.

“Please take cognizance of the matter and register an FIR against Khyber Hospital and Dr Showkat Zargar,” he requested police.

Dr Showkat Zargar despite re­peated calls did not receive the phone, However when KNS con­tacted Khyber hospital adminis­tration they refuted allegations of medical negligence. “It is totally wrong to say that there was any medical negligence in the pro­cedure. We did his polypectomy successfully and subsequently discharged him from the hospital after keeping him under observa­tion for full night,” Shanawan Ah­mad, Administrator of the Kyhber hospital told KNS over phone.

He however further added that next day we received a phone call from Dr Showkat Zargar who told us that he found patient’s plus rate to be low so accordingly he may be admitted in the emergency ward. However when we received the patient, he was dead.