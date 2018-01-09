‘Aiwane-e-Sahafat’ inaugurated in Srinagar

Srinagar—Kashmir formally got its Press Club on Monday with taking over the possession of its building at Polo View by the Kashmir Press Club Society in presence of a number of media persons here Monday.

The Press Club, also known as “Aiwane-Sahafat” comes into existence after a gap of nearly 50 years as it existed in mid 1970’s.

The formal orders of handing over of the building H-9B at Polo View was issued in Jammu on Thursday after a meeting of the President, Kashmir Press Club Society, M Saleem Pandit and Director, Information, Munir-ul-Islam with the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

The Press Club President and other executive members of the society including Vice President Shuja-ul-haq, Gen Secretary Shamim Mehraj, Secretary administration Asif Qureshi, Members from managing committee Ehsan Fazili, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Mir Farhat, Habib Naqash etc formally took over the possession of the building in presence of other media persons. The media persons representing various organizations of the correspondents of print and electronic media, video-graphers, photographers and editors of local English and Urdu dailies were also present on the occasion. They have welcomed the setting up of the Press Club for Kashmir, which had been a long pending demand of the Srinagar based journalists.

The building was formally handed over to the Society by Joint Director, Information, Kashmir Division, Zahoor Amad Mir.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid Shah, SSP Srinagar, Imtiaz Ismail Parray were also present on the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the journalist fraternity and assured that the administration would help the club in all possible manners for its smooth functioning. He gave on the spot directions to the concerned officials to undertake the cleanliness of the building and its surroundings.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleem Pandit said: “It is the historic day for journalist fraternity in Kashmir. It is an initiative through which all the journalists can come under one roof and express their ideas and suggestions for the betterment of journalism and journalists in the Valley.”