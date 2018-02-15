Ailing JKLF chairman shifted to SKIMS

Srinagar—Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik was on Wednesday morning admitted to SKIMS. Party spokesperson said Malik was not feeling well.

In a statement, the spokesperson said Malik was not pasing urine from Tuesday eve­ning. “Instead of urine he was pass­ing blood and from today morning he was feeling severe pain. He was first taken to Khyber hospital and then to SMHS and from there, he was referred to SKIMS where se­nior urologist doctor Salim Wani and cardiologist Nisar saw him.”

He said Malik’s INR and USG were taken and USG showed a blood clot in his urinary track which need­ed to be removed on priority