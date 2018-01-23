Ahead of R-day rehearsals, Traffic Police issues diversion plan

Srinagar—The traffic Police Srinagar on Monday issued a diversion plan ahead of the Republic day rehearsals, asking the general public to cooper­ate. The traffic police in a statement issued to KNS said that in view of the Re­hearsals for Republic Day Celebrations-2018 at S.K. Cricket Stadium Sonawar Srinagar and in order to minimize inconvenience to the public, the follow­ing Diversion is made ef­fective henceforth w.e.f. 23rd to 26th Januay-2018 from08:00 hours to 12:00 hours.

“PSVs including Sumo / Tavera and Tata-407 com­ing from South includ­ing Shivpora shall adopt Ram Munshibagh towards Dalgate via Ziyarat Syed Sahab(RA)-Dalgate(left Turn)-Radio Kashmir (Right Trun)-Polo View-GhantaGhar-H.S.H.S-Je­hangirChowk,” the com­muniqué said.

It further added that LMV as well as PSVs in­cluding Sumo / Tavera and Tata-407 coming from Je­hangir Chowk, M.A Road & Abdullah Bridge shall adopt Radio Kashmir -Golf Crossing –Dalgate-Badyari-Nehru Park -Lalit Grand Hotel-Gupkar-R.M. Bagh-Sonawar route.

“No vehicles shall be allowed towards Ram MunshiBagh-Church Lane route. All vehicle operators including PSV-407, Sumo, Tavera etc. are advised to strictly adhere to the traffic Plan as envisaged above,” the statement added. The traffic police Srinagar fur­ther requested general Public / commuters to co-operate.

.