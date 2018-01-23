Ahead of R-day rehearsals, Traffic Police issues diversion plan

Urges commuters to cooperate
Srinagar—The traffic Police Srinagar on Monday issued a diversion plan ahead of the Republic day rehearsals, asking the general public to cooperate. The traffic police in a statement issued to KNS said that in view of the Rehearsals for Republic Day Celebrations-2018 at S.K. Cricket Stadium Sonawar Srinagar and in order to minimize inconvenience to the public, the following Diversion is made effective henceforth w.e.f. 23rd to 26th Januay-2018 from08:00 hours to 12:00 hours.
“PSVs including Sumo / Tavera and Tata-407 coming from South including Shivpora shall adopt Ram Munshibagh towards Dalgate via Ziyarat Syed Sahab(RA)-Dalgate(left Turn)-Radio Kashmir (Right Trun)-Polo View-GhantaGhar-H.S.H.S-JehangirChowk,” the communiqué said.
It further added that LMV as well as PSVs including Sumo / Tavera and Tata-407 coming from Jehangir Chowk, M.A Road & Abdullah Bridge shall adopt Radio Kashmir -Golf Crossing –Dalgate-Badyari-Nehru Park -Lalit Grand Hotel-Gupkar-R.M. Bagh-Sonawar route.
“No vehicles shall be allowed towards Ram MunshiBagh-Church Lane route. All vehicle operators including PSV-407, Sumo, Tavera etc. are advised to strictly adhere to the traffic Plan as envisaged above,” the statement added. The traffic police Srinagar further requested general Public / commuters to co-operate.
