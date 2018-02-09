Admin sets up helpline, help desk for complaint registration

Registered complaints will be taken up with the concerned to ensure a proper follow-up and quicker redress.
Srinagar—The district administration Srinagar has set up a helpline with phone number 70511-12345 for the general public to register their complaints and know their status. The helpline has been set up with an aim to ensure effective redress of public grievances in the district.
Speaking in reference to it, the Deputy Commissioner, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, said that complaint registration in the district will now be much easier and quicker as the public can call and register their grievances or know about their status without having to visit the DC Office.
Registered complaints will be taken up with the concerned to ensure a proper follow-up and quicker redress.
The administration has also set up a help desk in the DC Office with an aim to facilitate the general public visiting the office in connection with the redress of their grievances.
The help desk has been set up in the office waiting room where two officials shall remain available at the disposal of the general public seeking registration or status of their complaints from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm on all working days.
