Admin retrieves 1300 kanals land in anti-encroachment drive

Srinagar—Continuing its anti-encroachment drive against illegal land grabbers in the district, the Srinagar district administration Wednesday undertook a massive anti-encroachment drive during which 1300 kanals of State land were retrieved from illegal encroachment of land-grabbers at Khimber here.

The drive was conducted by the enforcement wing of Revenue Department under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah. It was undertaken in response to public complaints registered with the DC Office.

SDM East, concerned Tehsildar and other officials from the Revenue Department and officers from the Forest Department were part of the enforcement team undertaking the anti-encroachment drive.

Speaking about it, the Deputy Commissioner said anti-encroachment drives will be undertaken in all areas of the district to retrieve all State and kahcharie lands encroached in the district. He said involvement in land encroachment will be dealt with firmly as per the law.

Dr. Shah also urged the general public to bring into the notice of Revenue officers or the DC Office any instances or attempts of encroachment on the State or Common land in the district.