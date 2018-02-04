Admin designates 11 bus stops on Parimpora-Jehangir Chowk route

Srinagar—Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today reviewed the traffic scenario in Srinagar and directed officials to use modern and time-tested methods to regulate both intra-district and inter-district transport.

The meeting was attended by SMC commissioner, RTO, SSP Traffic, Traffic Advisor and other officials. A discussion was held on the frequent jamming of traffic and slow movement of buses plying on the Parimpora-Jehangir Chowk stretch.

Taking strong notice of complaints from passengers especially students about the slow and lesser movement of buses, the Div Com directed said that from now on buses will be allowed to stop only at designated stops and any bus stopping at any place other than the designated stops will be subject to action as per rules.

The Div Com was informed that 11 places have been identified as bus stops and buses will be picking and dropping passengers on these places only on the Parimpora-Jehangir Chowk route. He said that with this measure there will be a fast movement of passenger buses and people will reach their destinations in time.

The Div Com also directed the officials to implement the colour coding mechanism of small passenger vehicles at the earliest so that the traffic will be regulated.

The Div Com was informed that installation of five more traffic lights are in progress and all the 34 lights will be commissioned within six months time.