Aasiya appeals Pakistan to approach ICJ against Kashmir killings

Srinagar—Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Syedah Aasiyeh Andrabi, on Saturday said that the forces brutality in the Ganowpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, in which two youth were killed and scores have been injured critically, is a well-planned strategy to commit genocide of Kashmiri youth.

In a statement, Andrabi said that today’s brutal killings were an extension of the barbarity that was committed just two days ago in which an innocent youth was killed.

“These children were part of a peaceful procession and no one was carrying any weapon but they were directly fired,” she said.

Andrabi said that the forces had no intention to disperse the people but fired directly on the upper body parts of these innocent children. “ Bullets have hit the skulls (cerebrum and medulla oblongata) of the martyred youth which means that forces fired only to kill these innocent children of ours. This is brutality of the worst kind,” she added.

“This is genocide as these forces only intend to kill our innocent children, brothers, elderly and women. They want to spare none. It seems that as the Kashmiris have now vowed not to bow before India, it has been decided by the puppet government in connivance with the right-wing Hindu terrorist organization, RSS, and Modi that the youth of Kashmir will be brutally killed,” she added.

Andrabi said that it is a grave situation and asked the people to unanimously stand up against this brutality. “This is not about Shopian only but a matter of serious concern for the entire Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Everyone must raise their voice against these brutal killings of our youth. Genocide is being committed and we cannot remain silent over this,” she added.

She urged the government of Azad Kashmir to move to the International Court of Justice against these continuous killings of the Kashmiri youth. “If not now, then when will Pakistan and Azad Kashmir approaches the ICJ, we are being massacred. It is against the Geneva conventions to shoot bullets at the vital parts with an aim to murder the civilians who were peacefully protesting. Charges of murders should be lodged against the Indian armed forces,” she added.

Andrabi said that the Kashmiri daughter, Sumaira, is struggling for life at SKIMS, Soura as her brain has been completely damaged and another innocent kid is on a ventilator. “ A young generation is being wiped out in Kashmir and the whole world is maintaining a criminal silence. When will the world listen to the shrieks of oppressed people of Kashmir,” she added.

She urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to register a strong protest against these heinous crimes against the humanity and tell the world that people of Kashmir are with their oppressed brethren and are against India. “We must tell the world that we will never budge before India and will always support our youth who are sacrificing their lives to end the forced slavery of their oppressed nation,” she added.