8th death anniversary of Zahid Farooq observed

Zahid Farooq, a resident of Brein Nishat was one among around 120 teenagers killed by police and Para-military forces in 2010.
Srinagar—The eighth death anniversary of teenage student, Zahid Farooq (17) was observed here today.
He Zahid Farooq, was gunned down by BSF men on 5 February 2010 just outside his home in Brane locality of Nishat area when he was playing cricket.
Commandant R K Birdi and Constable Lakhvinder Kumar and a constable were charged for his murder.
Rich tributes were paid to Zahid while locals and several separatist leaders visited bereaved family. (CNS)
