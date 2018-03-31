5th J&K Women Science Congress concludes at Women’s College

Srinagar—The 5th J&K Women Science Congress-2018 concluded today at Government College for Women, M. A. Road here.

Over 150 participants from different disciplines presented their papers during the three-day event. The theme of the Science Congress was ‘Emerging Trends in Science: Role of Women’ and covered around 20 sub-themes from Life Sciences, Physical and Material Sciences, and Applied Sciences.

Besides the local participants, scholars from IIM Jammu, IIT Mumbai, IIT Roorkee, Mewar University Rajasthan, University of Delhi, Garhwal University Uttarakhand, Annamalai University Tamil Nadu and Lovely Professional University Punjab also attended the Science Congress. Besides the oral presentations, poster session was also held on the second day of the event.

Reputed academicians and practitioners from AIIMS New Delhi, Department of Science & Technology Delhi and Amity University Noida shared their insight on various relevant subjects during the Science Congress.

The valedictory function was presided over by Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Sheikh Javid Ahmad, while as Principal Secretary Higher Education, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Samoon congratulated the college faculty for hosting the Science Congress. He invoked Allama Iqbal’s famous couplet ‘The picture that this world presents from woman gets its tints and scents: She is the lyre that can impart pathos and warmth to human heart’ to highlight the pivotal role played by women in every sphere of life.

Dr Samoon said there is no dearth of funds for upgrading the educational infrastructure and manpower, and assured full support to Cluster University Srinagar in this regard.

Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Sheikh Javid Ahmad appreciated the efforts of the college for hosting the Science Congress. He said Cluster University Srinagar has taken a lead by introducing as many as 15 integrated courses. He also announced that the teachers of Cluster University with doctorate degrees would be recognized as research supervisors.

Registrar, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Yaseen Ahmad Shah hailed the efforts of Government College for Women for organizing the Science Congress.

Earlier, Principal, Women’s College, Prof. Shaheen said the Science Congress aimed at bringing the scholars together so that they could share their work. “It provided an opportunity to students to listen to the scientists and scholars which will go a long way in inculcating research aptitude and scientific temper among them.”

On the occasion, the best oral and poster presentations were felicitated.