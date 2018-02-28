'500-bed Maternity cum Pediatric Hospital at Bemina to start this year'

Srinagar—Minister for Pub­lic Works, Naeem Akhtar, on Tuesday visited various areas of Srinagar and Baramulla dis­tricts and inspected the ongoing developmental projects at dif­ferent locations.

The Minister visited Bemina where 500 bedded Maternity and Pediatric hospital is being con­structed at the cost of Rs 70.63 crore. The minister was informed that major portion of the construc­tion work stands completed. The mechanical and electrical work on the hospital has also started and will be completed in a time-bound manner. The Minister asked the executing agency to expedite work and said that the Government would start the functioning of the hospital from this year.

The Minister said the project is of vital significance as it will cater to a large section of the society and also will decrease the workload on other major hospitals in the city.

The Minister also visited Tengpo­ra-Bye pass in Srinagar where he in­spected the beautification and land­scaping of roadsides. The Minister also planted a tree there and sought the cooperation of general public and the residents of area, in particu­lar, to make the City beautiful.

“Srinagar is considered as one of the beautiful city in the world and it is our responsibility to maintain its beauty. Once the gov­ernment plants trees in any area, afterwards it becomes a collective responsibility,” Akhtar said.

Later, he inspected the works on the Jehangir Chowk – Ram­bagh flyover, the Minister ob­served that there is an improve­ment in the pace of work. He said if the weather remains conducive, the Macadamization work form Amar Singh College to Barzalla phase would be initiated soon.

On his visit to Mehjoor Nagar Bridge, the Minister was informed that the construction work is in its last stage and would be completed at an earliest. The Minister also visited Polo View and inspected the ongoing work on the footpath near Municipal Park.

While taking stock of construc­tion of Kunzar-Chanpora Bridge in district Baramulla, the Minister said that construction of this bridge will bring great relief to the people living in the adjacent areas. The Minister said that the construction of this bridge was pending from last 15 years. However, he said, construction of the bridge would be completed in next three to four months. The bridge is being con­structed at the cost of Rs 298.9 crore.

On the occasion, the delegation of people from the nearby areas also met Akhtar and apprised him of issues and requested him to macadamize the roads in the area. The Minister after giving a patient hearing assured that all the neces­sary developmental works will be carried out in the area.