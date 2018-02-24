5 driving licenses seized for traffic violations

Srinagar—Traffic Police City Srinagar today informed that in last three days, five driving licenses of the drivers caught jumping red traffic signal were seized.

It was revealed that the two driving licenses were seized from Hyderpora traffic signal light, while the other two were seized at Regal Chowk and Bemina Bye-pass. The offenders were booked under relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act, besides seizing their driving licenses.

The Traffic Department officials said that the seized driving licenses have been recommended for suspension for the period of three months before the competent authority.

Traffic Police in its message to the general public said that offence relating to jumping of traffic signal amounts to driving dangerously for which driving license of the violator can be suspended for the period not less than three months.