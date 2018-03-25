46 driving licenses suspended for using cell phone while driving: Police

Srinagar—Traffic Police City Srinagar seized 46 driv­ing licenses from the drivers who were found using cell phone while driving since January-2018.

The sized licenses were sent to concern RTO/ARTOs for suspension and accordingly the said seized licenses were suspended by the concerned RTO/ARTOs. Out of 46 sus­pended driving licenses, 22 were suspended by RTO Kash­mir, 09 by ARTO Baramulla, 05 by ARTO Budgam, 04 by ARTO Kupwara, 01 by ARTO Jammu, 01 by ARTO Pulwama, 01 by ARTO Anantnag, 01 by ARTO Udhampur, 01 by ARTO Reasi and 01 by ARTO Ganderbal.

Among the suspended li­censes most of the divers were driving private cars; few were find to be driving Sumos & bikes.

It is reiterated that the com­mittee constituted by Hon’ble Supreme Court to monitor and measure implementation of road safety laws has consid­ered the view that stern action against violators be taken by suspending the driving license of the violators for the period not less than 03 months under section 19 of Motor Vehicle Act read with rule 21 of Motor Ve­hicle rules for using cell phone while driving.

Traffic Police City Srinagar through this press note wants to convey a message to general public that offence relating to using cell phone while driving amount to driving dangerous­ly for which driving license of the violator can be suspended for the period not less than 03 months.