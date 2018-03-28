4-day 'Kashmir Natya Mahotsav' Starts At Tagore Hall

Srinagar—North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala (Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India) has started a 4-day Festival of Kashmiri Plays. The Festival is named KASHMIR NATYA MAHOTSAV. It was held in collaboration with S. P. College Srinagar. The Festival was inaugurated on Wednesday and will come to its conclusion on 31st March 2018, in the auditorium of S. P. College, Srinagar.

The Festival was inaugurated with the tradional ISBAND burning. The Guest of Honour was Prof. Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Principal S. P. College and the Chief Guest was Prof. Shaikh Javaid, Vice Chancellor of Cluster University.

Today two Plays were perfomed. The first play was BONI ZARUR, directed by Sahil Shafi and second play which was performed was TCAENG GAYI TCHHETE, directed by Abdul Majeed Wani.

The Auditorium was full with the students of the college as well as the theatre lovers of the valley.

The audience appreciated both the plays.

Tomorrow 3 (three) plays shall be staged. The plays are ‘ATH SHAR’, ‘TIMKAR YIN WAPAS’ & ‘CONFESSION’.

Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Festival Director thanked everyone for attending and making the first day of the Festival a success.