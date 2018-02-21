3 drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar—Srinagar police has arrested three drug peddlers in two instances and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

Two drug peddlers were arrested by a naka party headed by SHO Ram Munshibagh near Hotel International. These drug peddlers tried to escape from the spot but were overpowered by the naka party. They were later identified as Ghulam Hassan Kabli son of Mohammad Jabbar and Mohammad Shafi Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad residents of Sonwar. Five (05) Kilograms of cannibis powder was recovered from their possession.

A case FIR number 12/2018 under section 8/20 NDPS Act stands registered in Police Station R M Bagh and investigation was taken up.

In yet another instance, Khanyar police headed by SHO Police Station Khanyar laid a naka at Konikhan Dalgate. During naka checking a suspicious person later identified as Shabir Ahmad Ganaie son of Abdul Aziz Ganaie resident of Tangmarg at present Naie Sadak Konikhan Dalgate tried to fled away from the spot but was apprehended. Upon his search, 125 grams of charas was recovered from his possession. The accused is a habitual drug peddler and sells drugs to youngsters in Srinagar city.

A case FIR number 13/2018 under section 8/20 NDPS Act was registered in Police Station Khanyar and investigation was taken up.