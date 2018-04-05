3-day Idea Exchange Programme concludes at KU

Srinagar—A three-day Idea Exchange Programme (IEP) concluded at the University of Kashmir on Wednesday. Vice- Chancellor Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi chaired the vale­dictory session and underlined the importance of student and faculty exchange programmes in the growth and development of universities.

The Idea Exchange Programme was organised by the Department of Students Welfare in collabora­tion with the Islamic Science Uni­versity of Malaysia.

“I am happy to see students from Malaysia interacting with students from our university. Such pro­grammes form an important part of the university life,” Prof Andrabi, who distributed certificates of par­ticipation and mementos, said.

Registrar Prof Khurshid Ah­mad Butt assured that the Uni­versity would always provide its full support to such events. Dean School of Social Sciences Prof Asifa Jan also spoke on the occasion, while Dean of Students Welfare Prof GN Khaki highlighted the aims and ob­jectives of the programme.

The IEP was inaugurated by Dean College Development Coun­cil, Prof Neelofar Khan. Dr Mo­hammad Nazar-Ibn-Noor Moham­mad, Incharge officer of Islamic Science University Malaysia highlighted the curricular and co-curricular activities presently be­ing undertaken in Malaysia.