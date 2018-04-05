3-day Idea Exchange Programme concludes at KU

The Idea Exchange Programme was organised by the Department of Students Welfare in collaboration with the Islamic Science University of Malaysia.
Srinagar—A three-day Idea Exchange Programme (IEP) concluded at the University of Kashmir on Wednesday. Vice- Chancellor Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi chaired the valedictory session and underlined the importance of student and faculty exchange programmes in the growth and development of universities.
“I am happy to see students from Malaysia interacting with students from our university. Such programmes form an important part of the university life,” Prof Andrabi, who distributed certificates of participation and mementos, said.
Registrar Prof Khurshid Ahmad Butt assured that the University would always provide its full support to such events. Dean School of Social Sciences Prof Asifa Jan also spoke on the occasion, while Dean of Students Welfare Prof GN Khaki highlighted the aims and objectives of the programme.
The IEP was inaugurated by Dean College Development Council, Prof Neelofar Khan. Dr Mohammad Nazar-Ibn-Noor Mohammad, Incharge officer of Islamic Science University Malaysia highlighted the curricular and co-curricular activities presently being undertaken in Malaysia.
