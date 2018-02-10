298 vehicles seized in 2 days 

“General public is requested to abide by the traffic rules & norms & Co-operate with traffic police in streamlining the traffic in Srinagar City.”
Srinagar—Traffic Police has seized 298 two, three and four wheelers for violating various norms and rules of M.V. Act besides High Court orders . A police spokesman said in its special drive against the violations of traffic rules by two wheelers, seized 222 bikes and scooties. Moreover, he said, 76 vehicles which include 71 four wheelers and five three wheelers have also been seized.
During this period of two days Traffic Police City Srinagar has booked 1142 number of traffic violators and collected an amount of Rs. 1,62,046 as fine from the violators.
“General public is requested to abide by the traffic rules & norms & Co-operate with traffic police in streamlining the traffic in Srinagar City,” the spokesman added.
