2-day seminar on ‘Quranic Perspective on Knowledge’ begins at KU

Prof Ishtiyaque Danish, former chairman, Institute of Islamic Studies, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi delivered the keynote address.
Srinagar—A two-day seminar on “Quranic Perspective on Knowledge, Education and Development” began at the University of Kashmir on Wednesday.
Vice Chancellor Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi presided over the seminar, organised by Shah-i-Hamadan Institute of Islamic Studies, to deliberate on several key themes including Quranic perspective on pluralism, human development, societal dimensions, learning theories, realisation of self, spiritual development, relevance of Quranic teachings to the contemporary times, gender issues, globalization, sources of knowledge, basis of scientific knowledge, environmental protection, ethics of disagreement, embryology and morphology, modernism, critical thinking, reasoning and rationality.
The seminar has participation from BGSBU Rajouri, Imam Ghazali Research Foundation Hyderabad, University of Calicut, Central University of Kashmir, IUST Awantipora, Jamia Hamdard New Delhi, Aligarh Muslim University, Maulana Azada National Urdu University and Mewar University Rajasthan.
Prof Abdul Rashid Bhat, seminar director, presented the welcome address and brief profile of the department, while Prof Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, coordinator of the seminar presented a brief resume of various technical sessions. Dr. Nasir Nabi presented the vote of thanks.
