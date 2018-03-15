 Skip to main content
Kashmir Militancy has Developed an Autonomous Raison D’etre

2-day seminar on ‘Quranic Perspective on Knowledge’ begins at KU

Prof Ishtiyaque Danish, former chairman, Institute of Islamic Studies, Jamia Hamdard, New Del­hi delivered the keynote address.

Srinagar—A two-day seminar on “Quranic Perspective on Knowl­edge, Education and Development” began at the University of Kashmir on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Khur­shid Iqbal Andrabi presided over the seminar, organised by Shah-i-Hamadan Institute of Islamic Studies, to deliberate on several key themes including Quranic perspective on pluralism, human development, societal dimen­sions, learning theories, realisa­tion of self, spiritual development, relevance of Quranic teachings to the contemporary times, gen­der issues, globalization, sources of knowledge, basis of scientific knowledge, environmental pro­tection, ethics of disagreement, embryology and morphology, modernism, critical thinking, rea­soning and rationality.

The seminar has participa­tion from BGSBU Rajouri, Imam Ghazali Research Foundation Hyderabad, University of Calicut, Central University of Kashmir, IUST Awantipora, Jamia Ham­dard New Delhi, Aligarh Muslim University, Maulana Azada Na­tional Urdu University and Me­war University Rajasthan.

Prof Abdul Rashid Bhat, semi­nar director, presented the wel­come address and brief profile of the department, while Prof Man­zoor Ahmad Bhat, coordinator of the seminar presented a brief resume of various technical ses­sions. Dr. Nasir Nabi presented the vote of thanks.

