2-day seminar on Allama Iqbal (RA) begins at KU

Srinagar—A two-day seminar on “Iqbal’s Thought and Contem­porary Challenges” began at the University of Kashmir on Mon­day, said a Varsity Spokesman in a statement.

The spokesman said that Vice Chancellor Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi presided over the na­tional-level seminar, organised by the Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy (IICP).

He said that Prof Bashir Ah­mad Nahvi, former Dean of Arts and Director IICP, and Prof Shahzad Anjum from the Depart­ment of Urdu Jamia Millia Isla­mia were the chief guests, while Prof Muhammad Ashraf Wani, former Dean Academics, Uni­versity of Kashmir was the guest of honour and Prof Zohra Afzal, Dean School of Arts, Languages & Literature the special guest on the occasion.

In his presidential address, Prof Andrabi assured his full support to the ICCP in its aca­demic and research endeavours, while Prof Nahvi and Ajaz-ul Haq emphasised on the true un­derstanding of Iqbal’s thought and philosophy to address the contemporary world challenges, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said that oth­ers who spoke on the occasion in­cluded Prof Zohra Afzal, Javaid Ahmad Matji and Sufi Ghulam Rasool, former Chief Informa­tion Commissioner, J&K.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai, Coordinator IICP highlighted the achievements and future plans of the Institute.

 

