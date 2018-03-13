2-day seminar on Allama Iqbal (RA) begins at KU

Vice Chancellor Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi presided over the national-level seminar, organised by the Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy (IICP).
Srinagar—A two-day seminar on “Iqbal’s Thought and Contemporary Challenges” began at the University of Kashmir on Monday, said a Varsity Spokesman in a statement.
The spokesman said that Vice Chancellor Prof Khurshid Iqbal Andrabi presided over the national-level seminar, organised by the Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy (IICP).
He said that Prof Bashir Ahmad Nahvi, former Dean of Arts and Director IICP, and Prof Shahzad Anjum from the Department of Urdu Jamia Millia Islamia were the chief guests, while Prof Muhammad Ashraf Wani, former Dean Academics, University of Kashmir was the guest of honour and Prof Zohra Afzal, Dean School of Arts, Languages & Literature the special guest on the occasion.
In his presidential address, Prof Andrabi assured his full support to the ICCP in its academic and research endeavours, while Prof Nahvi and Ajaz-ul Haq emphasised on the true understanding of Iqbal’s thought and philosophy to address the contemporary world challenges, the spokesman added.
The spokesman said that others who spoke on the occasion included Prof Zohra Afzal, Javaid Ahmad Matji and Sufi Ghulam Rasool, former Chief Information Commissioner, J&K.
Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai, Coordinator IICP highlighted the achievements and future plans of the Institute.
