2 day 'Mehfil-e-Sufiyana' held in Srinagar

Srinagar—Two days 'Mehfil-e-Sufiyana' function (A performance of Kashmiri Sufiyana Moosiqee) was held on 28th and 29th of April 2018 at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.
The function was organised by North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages. Ustad Mushtaq Ahmad Saznawaz and (Miss) Irfana Yousuf along with their respective parties embellished the occasion with their grandeur performances.
The Sufiyana performance culminated by a series of shot speeches by Guests. while stressing on the inner increasing threat to our folk arts, said that youngsters should understand the value of our culture and heritage. Commenting on the participating audience in the function, they said that Sufiyana music has always had a selective audience that must constantly strive towards promotion of such gatherings.
Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan while hailing NZCC and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages for the initiative stressed upon the need of conducting many such activities, not only in the field of music, but theatre, visual arts and literature as well.
Large number of Sufiyana Music lovers also attended the function. At the culmination Jenab Sheikh Basharat, Executive Engineer R&B was Chief Guest. He emphasized on the promotion of cultural activities especially Sufiyana music. Audience was mesmerized by the soul touching performances presented by the performers.
