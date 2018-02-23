16 mini-buses booked, 08 buses seized for overloading

Traffic Police City Srinagar is committed to make Srinagar City congestion free
Srinagar—Traffic Police City Srinagar has launched a special drive against overloading in minibuses and has booked 116 mini-bus operators for overloading and served them with court challans & seized 08 mini-buses for same offence during a week’s time from 14th to 21st Feb-2018.
During the said period of 07 days Traffic Police City Srinagar has also seized 86 bikes/scooties & 263 vehicles in various traffic related offences across the Srinagar City.
Traffic Police City Srinagar is committed to make Srinagar City congestion free. For any assistance or complaint you can reach us through our helpline numbers 0194-2455179 Traffic Police Office City Srinagar (Tel/ Fax), 0194-2450022, 2485396 Traffic Police Control Room Sgr. (Tel), WhatsApp No. 8491852218, Toll Free No. 18001807091 and on Facebook @trafficpolicecitysrinagar.
