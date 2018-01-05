16 days on, NHM employees continue to press for their demands  

Srinagar—The National Health Mission (NHM) employees continued to protest for their demands on the 16thconsecutive day on Thursday, demanding government to regularize them.

The protesters at Srinagar’s Pratap Park had organized a medical camp for the general public there as mark of protest, saying that the ‘arrogant’ attitude of the government is taking toll on the patients.

The protesting NHM employees also condemned the thrashing of NHM protesters at Jammu on Wednesday, informing that over 15 employees sustained severe injuries in the Police action.

However, the protester said that ended their protest today in Srinagar and said that they will march towards Jammu and will press for their demands there from Friday.

The NHM employees begun their strike 16 days back to press for their demands. :”We are being forced to hit the streets as the government is ignoring the work of NHM employees,” the protesters said.

The employees started their protest on Dec 20 for 72 hours, which they later extended, saying that won’t call off strike until demands won’t meet.

Notably, the protest of NHM employees took place following the government announcement regarding the regularization of 61000 casual labours and daily wagers in the state.

“We are working on meager amount and the government is not paying any heed towards our sufferings. The government must come up with a proper road map and should secure the future of thousands of NHM employees,” they demanded.

Various employees associations including EJAC and Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) headed by Dr Suhail Nayak had extended their support the NHM employees, urging the government to fulfill their demands at the earliest.

Earlier, in March last year, the NHM employees staged protest in favour of their demands and after protesting for consecutive eight days, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan along with Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad Lone met protesting employees and assured them that their demands will be convened to CM.

Reports quoted asking the protesting employees to resume their duties and make memorandum of demands. “The absence of employees from the hospitals has caused immense hardships to the patients,” he had said.