15501 books at SPS Library damaged in floods 

Srinagar—The State government on Monday said that over fifteen thousand books were damaged at SPS Central Library in 2014 floods.
Minister of state for Culture Priya Sethi informed the house that 15501 books including some rare books have been damaged in 2014 floods in Shri Pratap Singh Central Library (SPSCL) Srinagar.
She was responding to a question of Chaudhary Vikram Randhawa.
The Minister said though 15501 books, including some rare books, were damaged in floods, but no rare or costly book is missing from the state libraries.
She further informed the house that around 41 books issued by the Department of Culture to borrowers including former legislators have not been returned so far.
The Minister said that no NDC has been issued by the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council to the former members unless they return the books or the cost is remitted in case of miss-placement or damage to any reference by them. Legislator Ashok Khajuria raised supplementary to the main question.
