15 months passes, work on SKIMS sewage treatment plant still unexecuted

Srinagar—More fifteen months has passed; the work of sewage treatment plant (STP) at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Med­ical Science (SKIMS) remains still unexecuted.

Sources told PTK that the con­tract of the work has been given to blue eyed contractor who despite six reminders in last fifteen months from the concern officials have not executed work.

The official letter which is in the possession of PTK reads that, ‘We would like to inform you it has been more than fifteen months since the order for above said workers was placed to M/S Shah electrical and Mechanical works Buchpora Srinagar and despite Six reminder starting from 17-1-2017 to 18-07-2017 and final notice issued through lo­cal daily on 24 -10-2017’.

According to the official let­ter in the allotment no SIMS­139SE/2016-1758-64 dated 17-11-2016, the contractor was given three days time, however the official direction seems to have fallen on deaf ears and no work was still started.

Sources said that some officials responsible for the execution of con­tracts at SKIMS are hand in glove with the contractor, hence avoiding retendering to start work of STP.

Pertinently the STB plant at SKIMS was planned to avoid any Hazardous effect on the Anchar Lake as in absence of STP sewage water enters the precious water body.

In this connection SKIMS has tendered the work related to fitting test and commissioning of floating aerators and sludge pump set STP, but ironically the project is stuck in absence of accountability and check from higher officials.

When contacted, SE Raina Me­chanical SKIMS told Press Trust of Kashmir that he has no knowledge of the contract; however he hur­riedly added that the only thing he knows is that notice was issued to the contractor recently. He said he will look into the matter and proper action will be taken.