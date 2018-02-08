15 months passes, work on SKIMS sewage treatment plant still unexecuted

Sources said that the contract of the work has been given to blue eyed contractor who despite six reminders in last fifteen months from the concern officials have not executed work.
Srinagar—More fifteen months has passed; the work of sewage treatment plant (STP) at Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) remains still unexecuted.
Sources told PTK that the contract of the work has been given to blue eyed contractor who despite six reminders in last fifteen months from the concern officials have not executed work.
The official letter which is in the possession of PTK reads that, ‘We would like to inform you it has been more than fifteen months since the order for above said workers was placed to M/S Shah electrical and Mechanical works Buchpora Srinagar and despite Six reminder starting from 17-1-2017 to 18-07-2017 and final notice issued through local daily on 24 -10-2017’.
According to the official letter in the allotment no SIMS139SE/2016-1758-64 dated 17-11-2016, the contractor was given three days time, however the official direction seems to have fallen on deaf ears and no work was still started.
Sources said that some officials responsible for the execution of contracts at SKIMS are hand in glove with the contractor, hence avoiding retendering to start work of STP.
Pertinently the STB plant at SKIMS was planned to avoid any Hazardous effect on the Anchar Lake as in absence of STP sewage water enters the precious water body.
In this connection SKIMS has tendered the work related to fitting test and commissioning of floating aerators and sludge pump set STP, but ironically the project is stuck in absence of accountability and check from higher officials.
When contacted, SE Raina Mechanical SKIMS told Press Trust of Kashmir that he has no knowledge of the contract; however he hurriedly added that the only thing he knows is that notice was issued to the contractor recently. He said he will look into the matter and proper action will be taken.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.