‘1000s of FIRs against forces,  but no arrests and verdicts’

Srinagar—International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Monday said that thousands of FIR’s stand registered against Government Forces in almost all the police stations of Kashmir and Chenab Valley but so far not a single culprit was ever arrested by police.
Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, President IFJ &HR told news agency CNS that after an FIR is lodged in any police station, the culprit in question is being arrested and questioned, but the cases registered against Government Forces including Army, BSF, CRPF and Territorial Army by police have either been closed or ignored because Ministry for Home Affairs Government of India don’t allow Jammu Kashmir government to prosecute these Forces personnel.
“In recent Shopian killing police yet again named 10 Gharwal soldiers in the FIR who killed two budding youth, but still no arrests have been made,” Untoo said.
He said that registration of FIR against Army for Shopian carnage is mere an eyewash while the probe ordered will never be completed and guilty never be punished. “Even, culprits responsible for Machil fake encounter were released,” he said.
Untoo said that in the rarest of rare cases, a BSF commandant Bridi and head constable were arrested by police in the killing of Nishat youth Zahid Farooq, but both the accused were later on handed over to BSF.
“It is a useless process to register FIR against Government Forces personnel as State Police lacks power to prosecute them. So, to pinning hope on the justice system here is a futile exercise,” Untoo said. (CNS)
